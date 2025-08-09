No roof over head, Narikuravars and trans persons call bus stand home in Villupuram

Speaking to TNIE on anonymity, a 23-year-old tribal woman said, “We are exposed to various abuses by strangers who assume we solicit but we dream of a dignified decent life like any other individual. It is difficult to survive here with the children as they are also vulnerable to the dangers.”



The members blamed the officials for namesake inspection and occasional survey that does not reflect in any rescue or rehabilitation of the community.

Most of the residents, especially women and children, face constant threats of harassment and sexual abuse, with no safe housing or access to healthcare, education, or social protection. Despite repeated pleas for help, these marginalised communities remain overlooked by the district administration and the department of social welfare.



“We’ve been living here as there is no shelter for us elsewhere, because we are marginalised trans women who are often not included even among the transgender community,” said a 28-year-old trans woman.

“Officers often chase us away without offering any alternative shelter. Some even hurl abuse at us because of our identity while random men try to lure us into peddling illegal drugs. We are threatened to do it,” she alleged.

While the district boasts various welfare schemes aimed at supporting tribal and marginalised groups, welfare measures to such small groups remain allegedly absent on the ground. Activists say the lack of engagement and meaningful rehabilitation measures has pushed these communities further into invisibility.

“With no respite in sight, residents of the new bus stand continue to live on the margins unseen, unheard, and left to fend for themselves in one of the town’s busiest public spaces. But the administration seems to not care. We demand the district collector to help these women and children immediately,” said Lucia, an advocate at the Villupuram district court and organiser of Aatral women welfare foundation.