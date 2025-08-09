Pondy DMK stages protest at JIPMER, demands 50 per cent job reservation for residents

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry unit of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) staged a protest at the JIPMER Hospital entrance on Thursday, demanding 50% reservation for locals in the recently announced recruitment of nurse and Group B and C posts in JIPMER. The unit also opposed the centralised recruitment policy an urged for it to be conducted by JIPMER itself, rather than through AIIMS.



The protest was led by Leader of the Opposition and DMK State Organiser R Siva, who accused the JIPMER administration of displaying a “stepmotherly attitude” toward Puducherry natives. “Despite earlier assurances, the recruitment of over 300 posts has now been handed over to AIIMS without any discussion in Parliament,” he said.



Siva criticised the Rs 3,500 exam fee and the uncertainty surrounding exam centres for local candidates. He claimed the JIPMER administration has suggested that aggrieved candidates to approach the Delhi High Court, calling it a move aimed at discouraging local aspirants from applying. “We are protesting to demand the rights of Puducherry residents,” he asserted.



He also raised concerns over the rising contractual jobs, stating that nearly 3,800 employees are on contract, with no effort to fill vacant positions after retiring staff. He lamented that JIPMER, once a vital healthcare provider for the poor, was gradually becoming unaffordable due to a shift toward paid treatment.



Siva warned that if the recruitment proceeds without addressing these concerns, the Puducherry government would be held accountable. He said that Thursday’s protest was due to the hospital's sensitivity and warned of protests ahead.



Senior DMK leaders including Speaker S.P. Sivakumar, MLAs V. Anibal Kennedy,R . Senthilkumar, L. Sampath, and former MLAs and party functionaries participated in the protest.