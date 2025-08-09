Puducherry Parents' Association wants 14 medical aspirants disqualified over fake nativity, caste certificates submission

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Parents and students association has sought immediate action against 14 students who allegedly have submitted fake nativity and caste certificates to secure MBBS seats under the government quota in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.



According to the petition, eight students have applied for MBBS seats under government quota in in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, while six students have done the same in Kerala and Puducherry. The complaint demands the disqualification of these candidates from the ongoing medical admission process conducted by CENTAC (Centralised Admission Committee) in Puducherry.



The petition also points out that CENTAC has so far received 1,657 applications for MBBS seats under the government quota, and the current revised merit list includes 1,576 students. However, the number is expected to rise to 1,590 as a few more applications are under review.



The issue also extends to the highly competitive JIPMER (Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research) admissions. Over 1,000 students have applied for 64 first-year MBBS seats under the JIPMER Internal (Domicile) Quota in Puducherry and Karaikal. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is scheduled to release the final admission list for these seats on Saturday, August 9.



The petition further calls on the Directorate of Health and the Health Department of Puducherry to intervene and initiate legal proceedings where necessary. The Medical Council Committee has also been requested to initiate criminal proceedings against the 14 students to uphold the integrity of the admission process and protect the interests of eligible candidates.