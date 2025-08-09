Puratchi Bharatham stages protest in Vellore over Kavin's murder

VELLORE: Over 100 members of the Puratchi Bharatham party staged a protest in front of the District Collectorate on Friday, condemning the recent murder of 25-year-old Dalit youth and IT employee, Kavin Selvaganesh, allegedly over caste pride.



The protest, led by district secretary Mekanathan, urged the Tamil Nadu government to enact a separate law to prevent honour killings, curb atrocities against Dalits, and ensure the safety of Scheduled Caste communities. Protesters raised slogans in support of these demands.



Speaking to reporters, party state coordinator and advocate Saravanan reiterated the need for immediate legislative action to protect vulnerable communities from such caste-based violence.



Kavin, a native of Arumugamangalam village in Thoothukudi district, was murdered in Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli, on July 27. Police said the assailant, S Surjith (23), was the younger brother of Kavin’s girlfriend, Subashini. While Kavin belonged to the Scheduled Caste community, Subashini was from the Most Backward Classes.



Police have arrested Surjith and his father, Saravanan, in connection with the murder. The case is currently under investigation by the CB-CID.