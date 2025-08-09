Quarry accident in Sivaganga: Plea seeks action against government officials

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday issued notice to the state government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought action against government officials whose negligence allegedly led to the death of six people in a stone quarry accident in Mallankottai village in Sivaganga in May this year.

According to the litigant, SMA Pon Gandhimathinathan of Thoothukudi, several illegal activities took place in the quarry and M-sand produced was being transported day and night in violation of rules. Despite complaints, authorities failed to take action, he added.

On May 20, there was a sudden rock slide in the quarry in which five workers died on the spot and one succumbed to injuries later, he added.

Claiming that the accident took place due to lack of preventive steps by the authorities against illegal quarrying, the litigant sought action against them.

He further requested the court to direct the collector to form a special cell at district level to review the matter on a monthly basis and fix responsibility on the officials concerned. He also sought a direction to constitute a district and taluk level task forces to curtail the menace and minimize the loss to the government. A bench of justices SM Subramaniam and AD Maria Clete issued notice to the authorities concerned and adjourned the case.