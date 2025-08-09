Salem's Silver anklets await GI tag amidst documentation delays

SALEM: Despite an application filed nearly three years ago, Salem's silver anklets are still awaiting a Geographical Indication (GI) tag. The delay is attributed to a lack of documentary evidence needed to establish the craft's antiquity and uniqueness. This is a significant hurdle, even though the city is one of India's largest hubs for silver anklet manufacturing.



Manufacturers explain that while the craft has been practiced for generations, most units are small-scale and operated by artisans without formal education. C Sri Anandarajan, president of the Salem District Kolusu Manufacturers Kaivinai Sangam, notes, "Proper documentation of manufacture and sales does not exist because our business has never been formally recorded. The GI registry requires evidence that the product has existed in a specific geography for at least 25 years."



Unlike gold, which has the BIS 916 hallmark, silver jewellery in India has no uniform quality standard. A GI tag would enforce standardisation and boost the reputation of Salem's silver anklets. Potential overseas markets include Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam. "Currently, silver anklets made in Salem are exported via other states and lose their identity in the process. If the GI tag is granted, it would mandate quality benchmarks and enable Salem anklets to stand out distinctly in international markets," Anandarajan added.



The absence of formal recognition has made the profession unattractive to younger generations. Senior manufacturers fear they might be the last generation in this field, with many artisans shifting to daily wage jobs like painting or working at petrol bunks.



Salem is home to nearly 10,000 units involved in the silver anklet trade, employing around 1.15 lakh people, which includes 78% men and 22% women. The manufacturing process is spread across different localities, with each step handled by a specialised group. Over 15 types of silver anklets are made, including the unique 'Thalakkolusu', an anklet for infants. This special design loosens as a child grows, allowing it to be used for up to four years.