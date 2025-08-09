Six horses brought for fair die after drinking urea-laced water in Erode

ERODE: In a tragic incident six horses brought from Karnataka for the annual cattle and horse fair in Anthiyur in Erode district died allegedly due to water poisoning.



Twenty-four horses were brought by A Sajay (36) of Mandya in Karnataka on Wednesday evening. Within hours, the horse-keeper took water from a plastic tank in a nearby field and gave it to the horses to drink. Six horses died shortly after drinking this water.



The Anthiyur police are holding an investigation following Sajay's complaint.



"On August 6, Wednesday, farm owner M Sasikumar (45) mixed urea with water in a plastic tank in order to spray it on sugarcane crops. The horse-keeper, unaware of this, gave this water to the horses. The cause of death will be known only after the autopsy report. Further, investigation is on," the police said.



About 2,500 to 3,000 horses from various states are exhibited during the annual cattle and horse fair held alongside the chariot festival of the Arulmigu Gurunathaswamy Temple at Pudupalayam in Anthiyur in Erode district. This year the festival is from August 13 to 16.

For the past few days horses and cattle are being brought for the fair from even far-off places.