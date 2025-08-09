TNEB, Indian Oil Corporation discuss gas pipeline connection to five power plants

CHENNAI: The officials of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) conducted a meeting to discuss direct gas pipeline connectivity to five gas-based power plants in the state.

TNEB chairman and managing director J Radhakrishnan, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) general manager Suman Kumar Mishra and officials took part in the meeting that focused on supplying Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) directly through pipelines to the Valuthur (187 MW), Basin Bridge (120 MW), Thirumakottai (108 MW), Kuttalam (101 MW), and Pillai Perumalnallur (330 MW) gas power stations.

Speaking to TNIE, Radhakrishnan said in the first phase, gas will be supplied to Valuthur power plant in Ramanathapuram district through the existing IOC pipeline running from Ennore port to Thoothukudi port. “We also urged IOC officials to quickly submit a project report for extending the pipeline to Basin Bridge power plant in Chennai as well. The move aims to ensure uninterrupted power supply during peak demand hours in the city,” he said, adding another round of discussion will be held soon.

Mishra said IOC already has a 440-km gas pipeline running from Ennore port to Thoothukudi port, and the organisation has submitted a project report for the Valuthur plant.

“Now, as requested by the TNEB, we are planning to prepare a report for the Basin Bridge plant in Chennai too.”

He further said the current price of RLNG stands at $12 per Metric Million British Thermal Unit (MMBTU), and it is on a downward trend. “In the coming days, prices may fall further,” he said.

At present, Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) is supplying natural gas to the gas power plants at a price of $6.5 per MMBTU.

