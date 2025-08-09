Tamil Nadu

Two surrender for murdering friend in Coimbatore, skeletal remains recovered from well

The remains have been sent for postmortem. A dog’s carcass was also found in the well.
COIMBATORE: In a bizarre turn of events, two men surrendered at the Chettipalayam police station on Friday, confessing to the murder of their friend nearly 50 days ago. Based on their statement, police retrieved skeletal remains from a 40-foot-deep abandoned well near Madukkarai.

The deceased is believed to be Jayaraman (24) from Tirunelveli. The suspects, D Balamurugan (45) and P Murugaperumal (25), allegedly killed him during a drunken quarrel and dumped the body after tying it with a stone.

Police said the three were staying in Coimbatore in search of jobs. However, discrepancies in their statements and call records have prompted further probe. The remains have been sent for postmortem. A dog’s carcass was also found in the well.

