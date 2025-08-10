21-year-old from Sivagangai allegedly stabbed to death by bouncer in Puducherry resto bar

PUDUCHERRY: A 21-year-old man from Sivagangai was allegedly murdered at a resto-bar in Puducherry after one of the bouncers stabbed him with a kitchen knife in a clash between bouncers and a group of customers.

According to police and local sources, Shajan of Madurai came to Puducherry with his friends on Saturday to celebrate his birthday and headed to the resto bar on Mission Street late at night.

According to sources, an argument broke out between the group and some of the other visitors after the drunk men allegedly got too close to a girl while dancing. The bouncers intervened and attempted to remove the group when they resisted and got into a fight with them, according to sources.

In the fight that ensued, a bouncer allegedly attacked Shajan and his friend Shanmuga Sundaram (21) of Sivagangai with a kitchen knife. Shanmuga Sundaram died on the spot. Shajan escaped with minor injuries.

Police rushed to the scene based on information, and sent the body of Shanmuga Sundaram to the Government General Hospital. The body was later sent to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute in Kathirkamam for postmortem.

The Grand Bazaar police detained seven persons, including bouncers and resto bar staff, for inquiry.