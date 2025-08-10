‘Agal Vilakku’ scheme launched to safeguard girls, promote cyber safety in Tamil Nadu

PUDUKKOTTAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday launched the ‘Agal Vilakku’ scheme at Keeramangalam Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Pudukkottai.

The scheme aims at safeguarding girl students (Classes 9-12) from mental, physical, and social challenges, with a strong focus on cyber safety. The state has allocated `50 lakh to implement the scheme in all higher secondary schools.

Awareness booklets on the issue prepared by the State Council of Educational Research and Training were distributed to all students on the occasion.

Under the initiative, committees of teachers and students will identify problems faced by girl students and suggest solutions.

Also, sessions will be conducted by teachers trained in career guidance through the District Institute of Education and Training. These teachers will also be given additional training to raise awareness of safe internet use and protection from cyber threats. Psychological counselling will also be provided as part of the programme.

Explaining the sentimental choice of Pudukkottai for the scheme’s launch, the minister said it was to honour Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy, a pioneer in women’s education and empowerment. Addressing the media, the minister said the scheme emphasises on the safe and responsible use of the internet.