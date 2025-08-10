Canals not desilted ahead of samba season in Madurai: Farmers

MADURAI: Complaining that none of the irrigation canals in the district have been maintained ahead of samba season, farmers express concern over the canals delaying the flow of water to the tail-end areas.
Usually, River Vaigai water for samba cultivation in Melur and Thirumangalam will be released by September 15.
With just a couple of weeks left for the commencement of the season, farmers allege that many canals that are connected with both the Thirumangalam and Melur canals have not benefited from any maintenance by the department concerned.
Kurinji Kumaran of the Melur single crop farmers’ association said, “Over the past couple of years, the water resources department (WRD) has not properly maintained the canals. Just a few days before the water release, a few workers would be deputed to clear the invasive plants. Nothing more than that is being done by the department. Hence, the WRD should begin work from August itself to properly desilt the canals and tanks ahead of the water release.”
S Arun, farmer leader from Kottampatti, alleging that the works recently carried out by the WRD are not properly done, said, “The Chokkalingapuram tank was recently maintained. The tank bund was earlier eight feet, but now it has come down to five feet. The WRD has failed to heighten the bund during the maintenance works. Proper measures should be taken to maintain all tanks and waterways ahead of the cultivation season.”
He added that the irrigation canals in Kottampatti are filled with invasive plants, and the WRD has failed to address this issue. Such a condition could greatly affect the flow of water.
When contacted a WRD official told TNIE that the department is carrying out maintenance works in several tanks and irrigation canals. Several other works have been recently approved, and works are soon to be done ahead of water release, the official added.