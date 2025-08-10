Canals not desilted ahead of samba season in Madurai: Farmers

MADURAI: Complaining that none of the irrigation canals in the district have been maintained ahead of samba season, farmers express concern over the canals delaying the flow of water to the tail-end areas.

Usually, River Vaigai water for samba cultivation in Melur and Thirumangalam will be released by September 15.

With just a couple of weeks left for the commencement of the season, farmers allege that many canals that are connected with both the Thirumangalam and Melur canals have not benefited from any maintenance by the department concerned.

Kurinji Kumaran of the Melur single crop farmers’ association said, “Over the past couple of years, the water resources department (WRD) has not properly maintained the canals. Just a few days before the water release, a few workers would be deputed to clear the invasive plants. Nothing more than that is being done by the department. Hence, the WRD should begin work from August itself to properly desilt the canals and tanks ahead of the water release.”