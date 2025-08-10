CM Stalin to visit UK, Germany to attract foreign investment in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin is expected to travel to the United Kingdom and Germany by the end of this month or the first week of September, during which meetings related to attracting more investments to the state are planned, in addition to meetings with the diaspora and other commitments, highly placed sources said.

During the trip, the chief minister is also expected to deliver a lecture at the King’s College London (KCL), sources said, adding that the details are yet to be finalised. It is to be noted that renowned academic Christophe Jaffrelot, who is the Avantha Chair and Professor of Indian Politics and Sociology at the King's India Institute in KCL, has written extensively on Indian politics, including the Dravidian parties, besides guiding research scholars in these areas of study.

When contacted by TNIE, officials said the engagements of the CM during the trip cannot be confirmed at the moment since the programmes are still being finalised. They said that the trip is likely to last for a week or 10 days. This would be the fifth foreign visit of CM Stalin. With the elections just eight months away, this is likely to be his last foreign visit in the present government.