CM Stalin urges centre to secure release of TN fishers; Congress president wants bilateral talks

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urging immediate and decisive action to secure the release of seven Indian fishermen, hailing from Ramanathapuram, who were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy during the early hours on Saturday along with their mechanised fishing boat.

Stalin expressed deep concern over the continuing arrests, stating that the fishermen, whose survival and livelihood depend entirely on the sea, now live under constant fear of apprehension.

“Their prolonged detention has not only disrupted their means of livelihood but has also caused severe emotional and financial distress to their families,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai, in a statement, strongly condemning the arrest of the fishermen, urged the union government to arrange bilateral fishermen-level talks and enact a law on maritime rights to protect Indian fishermen, alleging that the assaults by the SL Navy were continuing without any checks.

Selvaperunthagai accused the Union government of inaction despite repeated representations from the state government to end such incidents.