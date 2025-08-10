Collector inspects children's home and social justice student hostel in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: Cuddalore District Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar inspected the Annai Sathya Children’s Service Home and the Social Justice Student Hostel at Manjakuppam on Saturday.
The Social Justice Student Hostel functions under the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department, while the Annai Sathya Children’s Service Home is managed by the Social Welfare and Women’s Rights Department.
“Regular inspections are being carried out in hostels to ensure that school students from other districts staying here are safe and pursuing their education effectively,” the Collector said.
Security, food, accommodation, lighting, electric fans, drinking water, toilets, and kitchen at both hostels were reviewed to confirm their adequacy. The CCTV camera functionality was also checked.
The student count residing in the hostels, the maintenance of daily attendance registers, and leave records were also reviewed. At the Annai Sathya Children’s Service Home, students demonstrated skills acquired through self-defence training, including silambam and karate.
The Collector instructed the daily cleaning of hostels, strict presence of guards and wardens, and provision of safe drinking water. Officials were asked to conduct inspections on a rotational basis and submit regular reports.
District Social Welfare Officer E Chitra, District Adi Dravidar Welfare Officer Latha, and District Information and Public Relations Officer AK Nagarajabupathi were present during the inspection.