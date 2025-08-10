Collector inspects children's home and social justice student hostel in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: Cuddalore District Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar inspected the Annai Sathya Children’s Service Home and the Social Justice Student Hostel at Manjakuppam on Saturday.

The Social Justice Student Hostel functions under the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department, while the Annai Sathya Children’s Service Home is managed by the Social Welfare and Women’s Rights Department.

“Regular inspections are being carried out in hostels to ensure that school students from other districts staying here are safe and pursuing their education effectively,” the Collector said.

Security, food, accommodation, lighting, electric fans, drinking water, toilets, and kitchen at both hostels were reviewed to confirm their adequacy. The CCTV camera functionality was also checked.