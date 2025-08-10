Elected president of PMK, Anbumani vows to unseat DMK with mega alliance

‘Dalits, Vanniyars should reject DMK in 2026 polls’

Dr Anbumani said he felt no joy when he heard about the verdict. “I did not feel happy or joy at all. I was pained. Who are we getting this verdict against? Against our own?,” he asked.

He said that Dr Ramadoss will forever remain the guiding force of the party and said he will surely join the rest present at the meeting soon. A chair reserved for the party’s founder, Ramadoss, was placed vacant next to Anbumani at the meeting, symbolising the founder’s permanent place in the party.

In a reference to the founder, he said, “In temples, sometimes the deity gets angry, and we perform rituals to please them. Here, the problem is not with the deity, but with the priests.”

He said that he had spoken with his father over 40 times in the recent past, including once on Friday, trying to resolve the differences. “Every time we make progress, intermediaries sabotage it,” he said. “At one point, we agreed to share signing powers jointly, and Ayya (Ramadoss) accepted it. But later, he insisted that the power should rest with him alone,” he said.

Urging party functionaries and cadres to remain upbeat and work actively for the elections, he said he received a letter from the Election Commission of India last week, stating that the party has been allotted the “mango” symbol it has always used in Assembly election. He attacked the DMK for “betraying” the Vanniyar community by failing to take measures to implement the 10.5 % reservation. One of the resolutions said the party will launch a massive protest to “fill the prisons” if the DMK government fails to provide the reservation. “Both the Dalits and the Vanniyars should fully reject the DMK in the upcoming elections,” he said. Vadivel Ravanan and Thilagabama were respectively elected as general secretary and treasurer for another year till August 2026.

Meanwhile, Murali Shankar, termed the meeting as illegal, stating that the Madras High Court did not accord any legitimacy to the meeting.