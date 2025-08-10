Labour welfare minister launches 'Nalam Kaakkum Stalin' in Tittakudi

CUDDALORE: Labour Welfare and Skill Development Minister CV Ganesan launched the ‘Nalam Kaakkum Stalin’ Special Multi-Specialty Medical Camp at a private school in Tittakudi, Cuddalore, on Saturday, and distributed welfare benefits to 20 beneficiaries.

Ganesan said, “The CM of Tamil Nadu is implementing several schemes for public welfare. Three hospitals were established in Tittakudi in 1989, and medical treatment has been provided since then.”

“Through the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme, health inspectors and nurses visit the homes of 45-year-old people with diseases like high blood pressure and diabetes, provide treatment, and supply medicines.”

Referring to accident care, he said, “Under the ‘Innuyir Kaappom Nammai Kaakkum 48’ scheme, the government funds two days’ medical expenses for accident victims. Those who admit accident victims are also given assistance.”

"The ‘Nalam Kaakkum Stalin’ scheme was launched in Chennai on August 2, 2025. Across TN, 1,256 camps with the help of 17 medical departments. In Cuddalore, the first camp was held in Kurinjipadi on August 2, benefiting 1,076 patients. 43 camps will be held, 39 in rural areas and four in Cuddalore Corporation limits, every Saturday." he added.

“I urge the public to make full use of these camps,” the minister said.

At the Tittakudi camp, marriage and education assistance was provided under the Labour Welfare Department, and nutrition kits, and medicines were provided under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme. Health checks included blood pressure, blood tests, and kidney function tests, with results sent via SMS within an hour.

Facilities such as X-ray, echocardiogram, and ultrasound were available. The camp also enabled registration under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme and issuance of disability certificates.