Madras HC says misuse of PIL on rise, imposes Rs 1 lakh cost on petitioner for filing it with vested interest

CHENNAI: Holding that the petitioner has grossly abused and misused the august forum of public interest litigation (PIL) to file a petition for vested interest, the Madras High Court has imposed costs of Rs 1 lakh on him.

The court also dismissed the PIL filed by M Selvakumar of Chinna Kandiyan Kuppam village in Cuddalore district.

The PIL had sought directions for regulating illegal mining allegedly done by J Karthikeyan, of Kattukudalur Road, in the surrounding areas of Nadiyapattu village with the connivance of the local government officials.

The first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice Sunder Mohan, in a recent order, said the counter affidavit and the details submitted in the court are “shocking”.

“This also reveals that the august forum of PIL has been grossly abused and misused by the petitioner to serve his own vested interest,” the bench said.

Further, it said the records reveal that criminal cases have been registered against the petitioner for alleged illegal transportation of minerals and illegal mining in 2024 and 2025.

An FIR for defamatory comments against the seventh respondent, Karthikeyan, was also registered, the bench noted.