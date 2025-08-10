Nellai facility leading the way in early intervention for kids

TIRUNELVELI: Doctors working at the District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC) functioning at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) have urged parents of children with congenital defects and developmental disorders to bring them for free treatment available under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

Dr Subbiah Sriram, nodal officer and paediatrician of DEIC, said that the centre provides specialised treatment to children from birth to 18 years of age. “Our team identifies congenital defects immediately after birth, including congenital heart disease, congenital cataract, congenital deafness, neural tube defects, retinopathy of prematurity, club foot, and cleft lip and palate and these children will receive immediate surgical or medical intervention at our facility, with expert support from private hospitals for complex surgeries,” he said.

He added that during 2023 and 2024, the DEIC handled 262 surgical interventions, including 115 congenital heart defects and other procedures such as cochlear implants for congenital deafness, eye surgeries, and tonsillectomies. The Centre is also equipped to treat malnutrition, anemia, and vitamin deficiency, and offers physiotherapy for children with cerebral palsy.