Officials demolish wall denying Dalits access to government land in Tamil Nadu

KARUR: Two days after issuing eviction notice to the caste Hindu residents, revenue authorities amid tight police security on Saturday demolished a wall, allegedly constructed to restrict Dalits from accessing a parcel of government land, at Muthuladampatti in the district.

Ahead of the wall’s demolition, a contingent of around 200 personnel led by District SP K Josh Thangaiah took position at the spot. Noticing this, caste Hindu women in the locality surrounded the wall in a bid to prevent its demolition. Following this, the police held peace talks with members of both communities, who reside in separate settlements in Muthuladampatti, at the office of the Karur RDO. After officials assured that the concerns of both sides would be addressed, the wall was demolished, officials said.

It may be noted that the Dalit residents alleged that the caste Hindus raised the wall on the parcel of poramboke land to restrict their access to it as well as the locality where the latter reside. Refuting the allegations, the caste Hindu residents claimed that the wall was constructed to protect the government land they have been “occupying for decades from miscreants”.

The “untouchability wall” came under opposition from several quarters, including the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front, whose members on Friday threatened to demolish it themselves if official orders were not complied with.