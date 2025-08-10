PMK General Secretary declares Anbumani's general council meeting invalid

VILLUPURAM: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) General Secretary Murali Shankar (Ramadoss team) said that the general council meeting convened by Anbumani Ramadoss is invalid. He urged those close to Anbumani to advise him to meet the party’s founder, Dr S Ramadoss.

Speaking to reporters at Thailapuram near Tindivanam in Villupuram on Saturday, after meeting Ramadoss, Murali Shankar said, “The permission to hold the general council meeting has not been granted, but no ban has been imposed either. It has been stated that this is an issue related to powers and that it must be resolved in the civil court. In the next stage, Ramadoss will determine the steps to take. The general council meeting convened by Anbumani is invalid.”

He added, “Anbumani’s tenure ended on May 28. After that date, no state-level post given under the guidance of the founder through the general council, administrative committee, or executive committee remains valid. All those posts revert back to the founder after May 28. Only after Ramadoss reappoints office-bearers can the committees be reconvened. This is the procedure.”