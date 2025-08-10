PMK General Secretary declares Anbumani's general council meeting invalid

VILLUPURAM: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) General Secretary Murali Shankar (Ramadoss team) said that the general council meeting convened by Anbumani Ramadoss is invalid. He urged those close to Anbumani to advise him to meet the party’s founder, Dr S Ramadoss.
Speaking to reporters at Thailapuram near Tindivanam in Villupuram on Saturday, after meeting Ramadoss, Murali Shankar said, “The permission to hold the general council meeting has not been granted, but no ban has been imposed either. It has been stated that this is an issue related to powers and that it must be resolved in the civil court. In the next stage, Ramadoss will determine the steps to take. The general council meeting convened by Anbumani is invalid.”
He added, “Anbumani’s tenure ended on May 28. After that date, no state-level post given under the guidance of the founder through the general council, administrative committee, or executive committee remains valid. All those posts revert back to the founder after May 28. Only after Ramadoss reappoints office-bearers can the committees be reconvened. This is the procedure.”
Commenting on the leadership issue, Murali Shankar said, “Anbumani is a good leader. Whether he should continue as president or not should not be decided just by placing a chair and a white cloth, claiming that ayya (Ramadoss) will come, and then saying he did not come. Instead, Anbumani could have directly spoken to Ramadoss and convened the general council meeting. The fact that Anbumani did not directly meet Ramadoss is the main reason for this entire problem.”
He further said, “Former MPs and MLAs who have enjoyed positions and recognition under Ramadoss should have advised Anbumani properly and brought him to meet Dr Ramadoss. No post is greater than that of Ramadoss, who has dedicated his life for reservation rights. Is this the respect you give to such a leader? How will those who have held a general council meeting without Ramadoss face the people? Without his face, name, hard work, and guidance, how will you face the elections? That is the big question.”
Murali Shankar urged, “Anbumani must come in person and speak to Ramadoss. If the enthusiasm shown by advocate Balu and others in obtaining the court judgment copy in this case had been shown in building the party, Ramadoss would have retired by now. The reason he is still working at the age of 86 is because of the lack of interest shown by everyone back then.”