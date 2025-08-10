Post ‘aided-library tag’, call for filling vacant posts at Sarasvati Mahal Library grows louder

THANJAVUR: While welcoming the state government recently declaring the centuries-old Thanjavur Maharaja Serfoji's Sarasvati Mahal Library and Research Centre a library of historical and cultural importance as well as classifying it as an aided library, art and history enthusiasts urge it to fill the job positions essential for “maintaining the character” of the public facility. The school education department through its G.O. 181 dated August 1, 2025, declared the Sarasvati Mahal Library a "library of historical and cultural importance" and classified it an aided library under the Tamil Nadu Public Libraries Act.

It also pointed to a grant-in-aid to the library that is to be used for purposes including research and publications, conservation of manuscripts, upkeep and maintenance of the library, digitisation of manuscripts and administration. From 1986 when the library began to function as a registered society, the state government has been providing staff their salary through an annual grant while the Union government provided grant for development works, a retired official of the library said.