Post ‘aided-library tag’, call for filling vacant posts at Sarasvati Mahal Library grows louder

THANJAVUR: While welcoming the state government recently declaring the centuries-old Thanjavur Maharaja Serfoji's Sarasvati Mahal Library and Research Centre a library of historical and cultural importance as well as classifying it as an aided library, art and history enthusiasts urge it to fill the job positions essential for “maintaining the character” of the public facility. The school education department through its G.O. 181 dated August 1, 2025, declared the Sarasvati Mahal Library a "library of historical and cultural importance" and classified it an aided library under the Tamil Nadu Public Libraries Act.
It also pointed to a grant-in-aid to the library that is to be used for purposes including research and publications, conservation of manuscripts, upkeep and maintenance of the library, digitisation of manuscripts and administration. From 1986 when the library began to function as a registered society, the state government has been providing staff their salary through an annual grant while the Union government provided grant for development works, a retired official of the library said.
With the library now classified an aided one, the state government should also provide non-recurring funds for buildings and other capital expenditure towards the facility’s development, the official hoped. V Jeevakumar, an advocate and art enthusiast, said there is an urgent need to fill the key posts, including that for a Tamil researcher, Sanskrit pundits, Marathi pundit, conservator, preserver-cum- photographer, mending assistant and sales manager. "Only then can the essential functions of the library be carried out," he added. He further pointed out that the post of full-time director has been lying vacant for decades and that the district collector has been officiating in the capacity.
"Similarly, there is a need to post a scholar as the administrative officer instead of officials from the education department," he added. Meanwhile, a researcher who frequents the library, said, "Thousands of manuscripts at the library which have been digitised so far need to be uploaded online for the use of students and researchers. There are no staff members with expertise to preserve the discs on which the digitised manuscripts are recorded."