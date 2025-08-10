Raids no deterrent, illegal tobacco sales thriving near Tiruchy colleges, say students

TIRUCHY: Despite enforcement drives, the illegal sale of tobacco products, particularly cigarettes, in close proximity of educational institutions continues unabated in the city. The easy availability, in turn, is driving addiction among the youth, say students and activists, who call for measures like continuous surveillance, regular raids and suspension of shop licence to bring about “a real impact”.

Following a petition submitted by a group of students of the Thanthai Periyar Government Arts and Science College at the district collector's camp office on Monday, teams jointly comprising of officials from the city corporation, city police and the food safety department the same day held searches at shops operating near educational institutions in Khajamalai and Race Course Road. The localities house several schools and colleges.

"We seized cigarettes worth Rs 5,000 from more than three shops, both within and beyond the 100-yard limits,” a corporation official said. The tobacco product was easily available in tea stalls and petty shops, the official added. If banned tobacco products are found at a shop, as per SOP, we close it down immediately. But in these cases, only cigarettes were sold, whose seizure falls under the jurisdiction of the local body, said a food safety officer part of the search. A ground visit by TNIE on Wednesday, however, revealed that cigarette sales resumed at several of the shops where the searches were held. A shopkeeper near Khajamalai who was selling cigarettes said, "We only sell them to known people."