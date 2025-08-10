Second set of ‘Nalam Kaakkum Stalin’ special medical camps held in several districts

VELLORE: The second set of “Nalam Kaakkum Stalin” medical camps were held at Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai on Saturday, as part of the state-wide initiative launched on August 2 by CM MK Stalin.

At Vellore panchayat Union’s Ussoor Government Boys Higher Secondary School, the camp was inaugurated by Anaikattu MLA A P Nandakumar and District Revenue Officer T Malathi. A total of 24 such camps are planned in Vellore district — three in each revenue division and three in Vellore corporation — every Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm

In Ussoor, doctors from 17 specialties — including general medicine, surgery, pediatrics, cardiology, neurology, dentistry, ophthalmology, and Siddha — examined 923 people by 11:30 am, including 19 persons with disabilities. Services included artificial limb measurements, issuance of disability ID cards, and distribution of hearing aids.

In Tirupattur, a camp at Government Higher Secondary School, Mallappalli, was inspected by District Collector K Sivasoundiravalli, and Jolarpet K Devaraji. Nutrition kits, health insurance cards, and welfare IDs were distributed, along with handheld computers to aid social data collection for disability welfare schemes.