Second set of ‘Nalam Kaakkum Stalin’ special medical camps held in several districts

VELLORE: The second set of “Nalam Kaakkum Stalin” medical camps were held at Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai on Saturday, as part of the state-wide initiative launched on August 2 by CM MK Stalin.
At Vellore panchayat Union’s Ussoor Government Boys Higher Secondary School, the camp was inaugurated by Anaikattu MLA A P Nandakumar and District Revenue Officer T Malathi. A total of 24 such camps are planned in Vellore district — three in each revenue division and three in Vellore corporation — every Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm
In Ussoor, doctors from 17 specialties — including general medicine, surgery, pediatrics, cardiology, neurology, dentistry, ophthalmology, and Siddha — examined 923 people by 11:30 am, including 19 persons with disabilities. Services included artificial limb measurements, issuance of disability ID cards, and distribution of hearing aids.
In Tirupattur, a camp at Government Higher Secondary School, Mallappalli, was inspected by District Collector K Sivasoundiravalli, and Jolarpet K Devaraji. Nutrition kits, health insurance cards, and welfare IDs were distributed, along with handheld computers to aid social data collection for disability welfare schemes.
In Ranipet, Handlooms and Textiles Minister R Gandhi visited the camp at Aslamiya Boys Higher Secondary School, Melvisharam, interacted with the public and distributed medical cards, nutrition kits for pregnant women, medicines, and disability ID cards. Awareness exhibitions and speciality care sections, including cardiology, neurology, Ayurveda, and Siddha, were also showcased.
Senior officials and municipal leaders participated, ensuring that the camps delivered accessible, advanced healthcare to communities across the districts.
Tiruvannamalai District Collector K Tharpagaraj inaugurated the “Nalam Kaakkum Stalin” medical camp at Vivekananda School grounds, Chengam Municipality. Chengam MLA MP Giri participated in the event. A large number of the public took part