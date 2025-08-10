Stronger laws needed to save women from domestic violence: Tamil Nadu State Women Commission

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women chairperson A S Kumari said that “stronger” laws are needed to protect women from domestic violence.

Speaking during an interactive meet, ‘Dalit women speak’ in Madurai on Saturday, she said, “Though there is a law, ‘Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005,’ we need stronger and effective laws to protect domestic violence victims. We see husbands who get punished for such crimes getting out on bail and indulging in the same violence, and this should be stopped at once.”

She added, “When I took charge as the chairperson of the commission, I used to get around 30-40 petitions and complaints every year, and these are mostly from rural places. I was surprised to see more women from villages strongly seeking justice and fighting against the cruelty they go through. I have seen them write the problems in pencils and submit them. We want more women to come forward and fight against their problems. We, along with the government and NGOs, are ready to fight for them and support them.”

A Kathir, CEO of Evidence said, “Women from rural areas are strong. A few years ago, I saw an elderly woman who was fighting for her was sexually harassed eight-year-old granddaughter in court. I even asked her how she was persistent despite the case being dragged on for so long. She said that if she loses interest, the culprits will get stronger, and that is pushing her forward.”