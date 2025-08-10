Traffic signals to replace ineffective roundabout at Coimbatore's Lanka Corner Junction

COIMBATORE: Traffic signals will be installed at the busy Lanka Corner Junction in Coimbatore city in a bid to ease traffic congestion.

The decision has been taken by the authorities following the failure of a recently introduced temporary roundabout to bring the desired results.

The junction, located between the Coimbatore Railway Station and the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), has long struggled with frequent bottlenecks.

Traffic snarls persisted even after a temporary roundabout was set up by sandbags and later reinforced with median blocks.

Experts from the State Highways Department's Road Safety Committee which inspected the site on the invitation of CCMC concluded that the roundabout alone was insufficient to manage the vehicle flow and instead recommended traffic signals. The team had consulted traffic personnel and specialists from IIT, Madras.

The CCMC will soon introduce traffic signals with a short cycle time of just 10 seconds, while retaining the roundabout structure. Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran, said "The earlier roundabout didn't yield good results. The experts have suggested a combination of a roundabout and traffic signals to ease the movement of vehicles and reduce congestion. Work will begin soon."