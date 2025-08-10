Works on to fix weak ceiling at Gudiyattam bus stop

VELLORE: Work is ongoing to remove the existing P-sand ceiling plaster of a newly-constructed bus stop at Chittor Gate area in Gudiyattam and to reconstruct the ceiling with Plaster of Paris as of Sunday.

According to officials at the Gudiyattam Block Development office, since several building roofs with P-sand ceiling plaster have been chipping off, they have been instructed to check the structural integrity of buildings constructed with such roofs in the past 3 to 4 years, especially at Anganwadis, schools, bus stops, and other facilities where large numbers of the public congregate.

“As the plaster of the bus stop had chipped off within days of its inauguration, we asked the contractors to inspect its roof. Last night, they struck it to test its strength. Due to the impact, a portion of the ceiling fell off this morning. Since it was found to be weak, the entire roof plaster is being removed, and work will be carried out to lay the ceiling with Plaster of Paris.”

The bus stop was constructed at a cost of Rs 11 lakhs using the MPLADS fund of Vellore MP Kathir Anand. Earlier, within two days of its inauguration in April last year, a portion of the roof plaster had collapsed, and the fallen portion alone was hurriedly repaired following the incident.