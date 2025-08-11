Body of woman who went missing in Parvathamalai flash flood found; search on for another person

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The body of one of the two women, swept away in a flash flood in Parvathamalai, the hill located near Kalasapakkam in Tiruvannamalai district, was recovered on Monday morning.

The deceased individual has been identified as Indira, aged 53 years.

Speaking to TNIE, Tiruvannamalai District Collector K Tharpagaraj said that the search for the other woman is being carried out by the NDRF teams, who reached the spot.

The other woman who went missing is believed to be Sangathamizhselvi.

Both of them visited Tiruvannamalai from Chennai to offer prayers at the Lord Shiva temple in Parvathamalai on the full moon day. The incident happened when they were returning after offering prayers on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Tiruvannamalai Collector held a meeting at Kadaladi Police Station in Kalasapakkam regarding the rescue operations on Monday morning.

According to the Revenue Divisional Officer of Arani, around 50 people, who were unable to cross the stream, were rescued by the Fire Department using ropes.