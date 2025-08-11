Cholas not new to contemporary Tamil Nadu politics

CHENNAI: The images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, clad in typical Tamil attire, walking with a small pot filled with water from the Ganges inside the Brihadeeswarar temple in Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Ariyalur district on July 27, went viral on social media.
The BJP and its supporters hailed it as yet another instance of the PM honouring “hitherto unacknowledged” glories of ancient Tamils. Former Telangana Governor and senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarajan, writing for this paper, even drew a parallel between the PM and Rajendra Chola himself, who founded Gangaikonda Cholapuram, with both bringing water from the Ganges.
Actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam accused the ruling DMK of not doing enough to honour the glory of the Chola dynasty and thereby ceding space to the BJP to claim credit.
It would be a disservice to a nuanced understanding of contemporary Tamil politics if one were to believe that Cholas became popular only after the release of Ponniyin Selvan I (2022), the movie based on the eponymous historical fiction written by Kalki, or to believe in the allegations of the BJP and the TVK that Cholas have not been honoured enough.
The Chola dynasty has not only been part of the Tamil psyche, as evidenced by ‘Rajendran’ being a common Tamil name even today, but the Cholas have been an integral part of the shaping of a distinct Tamil identity for the past many decades by political forces, albeit in a complex manner.
Parties and movements in TN have both lavishly praised and sharply criticised the Cholas. To begin with, the DMK and its parent organisation the Dravidar Kazhagam themselves differed.
DK, founded by‘Periyar’ EV Ramasamy, celebrated the early Cholas, believed to have predated later Cholas by a millenia. It in particular praised Karikala Cholan, who built the Grand Anicut (Kallanai) across the Cauvery around 2,000 years ago. Periyar himself was critical of Rajaraja and Rajendra for supporting and sustaining the caste hierarchy.
History professor A Neelakandan from Tirunelveli said that the DK being a social-liberation movement (not participating in electoral politics) viewed the Cholas differently from the DMK.
DMK upheld both the early and later Cholas. There was emphasis on Cholas symbolising Tamil valour, as they conquered the northern region of India, which dovetailed with the DMK’s stance against centralisation of powers by the union government.
Interestingly, CM and DMK president M Karunanidhi, for the Q&A section that carried his answers in party mouthpiece ‘Murasoli’, chose the title ‘Karikalan Pathilgal (Answers)’.
Despite being rooted in republican ideals, the DMK celebrated Rajaraja, the monarch, with an aim to reclaim the Tamil past in its desire to construct a modern Tamil identity.
As CM, Karunanidhi sought permission in 1972 from the centre to install Rajaraja’s statue inside the Thanjavur big temple, protected by the ASI. When permission was denied, the state installed the statue nearby. At the unveiling ceremony, Karunanidhi, being the sharp politician he was, asked, “If we do not have the rights even for this (installing the statue inside the temple), then what will happen to our other rights?”
Moreover, when the DMK nationalised bus transport in the 1970s, the state-run corporations were named as Pallavan, Pandian, Cheran, Cholan, and others.
The different stances of DK and DMK can be observed even now in the way the two approached the PM’s recent visit.
“Why this sudden love for Rajaraja from Modi? Who can equal the achievements of emperor Karikalan,” was the title of the pamphlets printed by the DK. DMK MP Kanimozhi, in her speech in the Lok Sabha, however, stressed each word while mentioning the town’s name “Gangai” “Konda” “Cholapuram”.
“Remember the name. He (Rajendra) conquered the Ganga,” she said. The veiled emphasis was that the union government cannot control the state, with reference to the tussle between the two on issues like language policy and sharing of funds.
What Kanimozhi said had been written by historians about Rajendra sending an expedition to the north that defeated several rulers and bringing waters from the Ganges. The PM bringing water from the Ganges indeed has reminiscence to the past, with the difference being what happened during Rajendra’s rule was a brutal military victory, a detail the BJP would try to overlook.
Neelakandan said differences can be observed even among Tamil nationalists. Many would remember the anger expressed by late poet Inquilab in his poem that was critical of Rajaraja, in particular for supporting the ‘Devadasi’ system
A case was booked against filmmaker Pa Ranjith based on a complaint filed by a Hindu outfit for his criticism of Cholas at an event in Thanjavur district in 2019. Describing Rajaraja’s rule as a “dark age”, Ranjith said the lands of Dalits in the region were taken away during his rule, when caste discrimination increased.
VCK general secretary and Villupuram MP D Ravikumar said he understood the reasons for BJP to celebrate the Cholas, but wondered why the Dravidian parties and Tamil nationalists did the same since the Cholas promoted “Sanskrit” and “Sanatana”. “The BJP wants to strip Tamil of its secular character and subsume Tamil identity and its icons under a Hindu framework,” he said.
“Their (Cholas) actions enabled the priestly class, traditionally confined to spiritual affairs, to enter the economic sphere. A new class of landless labourers emerged because they were required to work on lands donated to priests. The lands were largely held by those who tilled until then. This shift led to exploitation and altered social relations fundamentally,” he said.
He contended that the Chola rule from the 10th to the 13th centuries was when the caste system became rigid and Tamils suffered major social, cultural, and economic setbacks. Many intermediate castes also see themselves as descendants of the Cholas.
After the DMK government celebrated the 1000th year of the big temple in 2010, it has become a common sight to notice posters put up by caste groups during the birth anniversary celebrations of Rajaraja. In 2015, the PMK organised a massive Chola Mandala conference at Gangaikonda Cholapuram.
On whether the BJP’s efforts would gain the party politically, writer T Pazhamalai said, “Tamils carry a sort of ‘racial memory’ that is naturally confrontational to the north”. Alleging that the BJP’s politics in the north was dominated by the Hindu-Muslim divide, he argued that the same would not work in TN.
“Hence, they try to uphold Tamil icons like Tiruvalluvar and the Cholas. I don’t think this will bring the desired outcome for them.”
