Farmers urge to curb garbage dumping on forest boundaries at Chennimalai in TN

ERODE: Farmers and social activists have demanded action to prevent the dumping of garbage in the reserve forest boundaries at Chennimalai in the district. They are concerned that this will affect the environment and wildlife.

KA Ponnaiyan, a farmer of Pasuvapatti in Chennimalai, said, "The roads from Chennimalai to cities including Arachalur and Tiruppur pass through the reserve forest. Individuals dump garbage in many areas along the reserve forest boundaries in large quantities, raising environmental concerns."

"No one, including the forest department, people's representatives, or local body administration, is paying attention to this. MP Saminathan, Kangeyam MLA and minister, often travels to Chennimalai on the same road to attend party events and government functions. We have also made this request to him. Dumping of garbage in the reserve forest boundaries should be prevented. If officials do not take appropriate action in this regard, we will soon launch protests," KV Ponnaiyan added.

M Nandakumar, a social activist and an advocate, said, "Although the Chennimalai forest is devoid of larger fauna, it is home to smaller animals, including monkeys and foxes. Dumping garbage, especially plastic waste, along forest boundaries affects them. In addition, some people also set fire to the garbage, which pollutes the area. Relevant department officials should take action."

Speaking to TNIE, KV Appala Naidu, DFO of Erode Forest Division, said, "Steps will be taken and information boards will be placed."