Grandfather among two held for ‘kidnapping’ four-year-old girl in Salem

SALEM: Two persons, including the grandfather of a four-year-old girl, were arrested in connection with a child missing case in Thevur of Salem. The suspects were identified as Logidasan (60) and his acquaintance Kumar (43). Police said Logidasan’s son L Raja is a habitual drinker and often beat up his children when drunk.

On July 30, the girl, R Kavisha, went missing from Pullagoundampatty Agraharam in Thevur. Raja and his wife Meena lodged a complaint with Thevur police. Under the supervision of SP Gautam Goyal and Sangagiri DSP S Raja, a special team was formed and sniffer dogs were pressed into service.

Wells, canals were checked and CCTV footage was examined.

Around midday on August 3, a helmeted man on a motorcycle dropped the girl near Kumarapalayam police station and fled. Police personnel informed Thevur police, who took charge of the child and handed her over to her parents. The child was unharmed. During the investigation, police identified the two suspects. It was revealed that Logidasan, allegedly in a bid to protect the child from her tippler father Raja, had left her with Kumar.

However, as the police intensified the search, Kumar became frightened and left her near the police station. Both men were arrested and booked under kidnapping charges, and remanded in judicial custody.