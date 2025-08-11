Interactive science gallery to open in Tiuchy's Planetarium soon

TIRUCHY: Visitors to the Anna Science Centre Planetarium in the city can soon get a hands-on experience of how Newton’s laws work, watch centrifugal force in action, calculate the age of trees, and more, as the Fun Science Gallery on campus featuring nearly 20 interactive exhibits is set to open within weeks.

Developed at a cost of Rs 30 lakh by the state government through the higher education department, the Fun Science Gallery that will replace the Environment Science Gallery on campus is designed to turn abstract concepts into memorable, hands-on experiences, said officials.

Exhibit highlights include elliptical path models showing how objects bounce between two focal points, growth ring displays revealing how to read a tree’s age and past climate patterns. “When a child spins a vortex tube and sees the water whirl, that’s a lesson they’ll never forget,” said an official from the TN Science and Technology Centre.

“This is about turning science from textbook theory into something they can see, touch and experiment with.” The new gallery will operate alongside the Miniature Nuclear Power Gallery, which showcases nuclear energy and related technologies.

The planetarium, one of Tiruchy’s older public attractions inaugurated in 1999, currently houses the main planetarium, a three-dimensional projection theatre. Currently attracting 500 to 1,000 students each week, the centre expects the interactive exhibits to boost footfall, especially from school students.

The entry fee remains at Rs 45 for adults and Rs 25 for children. Officials say the change from a “static” Environment Science Gallery is part of Tamil Nadu’s push to make science education more engaging.