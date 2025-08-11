Karuvelam blocks water to lakes in Tiruchy, farmers upset

TIRUCHY: More than 25 waterbodies, including the Panjappur, Kothamangalam, and Prattiyur lakes within city limits, and in Thiruverumbur taluk, that serve as irrigation source for farm lands are blocked by seemai karuvelam (Prosopis juliflora) trees and water hyacinth.

With desilting of C and D channels currently underway, farmers have urged the state government to to clean these lakes on priority before the onset of monsoon. The Uyyakondan canal which branches off from the Cauvery river near Pettaivaithalai irrigates around 32,000 acres in Tiruchy and Thanjavur districts.

The canal also feeds most of the waterbodies in and around the city which together irrigate about 15,000 acres of farm lands. Ayilai Sivasuriyan, district secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association, said the lakes not only support thousands of acres of farmland but also help recharge the groundwater.

“Several lakes and their source channels are overrun by seemai karuvelam trees, hyacinth, and other vegetation, blocking water flow. The water resources department has shown no interest in clearing them unlike irrigation channels.

A few years ago, the court intervened and ordered the removal of prosopis juliflora trees following which the government machinery worked in full swing. Now, nobody cares,” he alleged. Farmers recalled that the previous AIADMK regime had announced the kudimaramathu Scheme to desilt lakes and ponds.

But the current government has allegedly abandoned it. During his campaign in Omalur, Salem district, on Saturday, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the scheme would be revived if the party returns to power in 2026.

When contacted, executive engineer of the river conservation division, A Nithyanantham, told TNIE that they periodically remove trees and other vegetation from water channels. “If any individual or private party approaches us, we allow them to cut the trees for their own use,” he said. He also assured that action would be taken to clear the vegetation to ensure free water flow.