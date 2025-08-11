Madras HC orders police to control tipplers from consuming liquor in public place, causing nuisance

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the police to conduct periodic patrolling to prevent tipplers from consuming liquor in public places and causing nuisance to the general public.

“It is made clear that, hereinafter, it is the bounden duty of each and every concerned SHO, either Inspector or Sub-Inspector, to conduct periodical patrolling to control/prevent the drinking of alcohol in open public places other than the place allotted to the bar or within the compound of the liquor shop,” Justice Krishnan Ramasamy said in a recent order.

He directed the SHOs concerned to provide their phone number, e-mail and WhatsApp number so that the public can inform if they have faced any problems due to the consumption of liquor in public places and take immediate action against persons causing nuisance.