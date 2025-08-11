MDMK told by cops to change title for Vaiko’s meeting on Sterlite stir

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi police directed the MDMK to change the title of its public meeting by party founder and general secretary Vaiko on Saturday from “Sterlite eviction” (Sterlite Veliyetram) to “Sterlite agitation history” (Sterlite Poratta Varalaru) allegedly due to objection from pro-Sterlite supporters.

Vaiko began a state-wide tour from Thoothukudi on Saturday and will address eight public meets at various places in TN till August 20. The party installed banners in Thoothukudi city about a public meeting titled “Sterlite eviction” on Saturday night. At the eleventh hour, the party renamed the meeting.

“Over eight pro-Sterlite associations lodged petitions with Tirunelveli range DIG urging him not to allow use the term ‘Sterlite eviction’. So the police pressured us to rename the meeting,” said a senior party leader who arranged the meet.

MDMK district secretary RS Ramesh told TNIE that despite talks, the ADSP did not allow the title. “We were forced to change the title by the police,” he said. Anti-Sterlite people federation leader and advocate Hariragavan said Vaiko, who staged protests against the copper smelter for more than 25 years and is part of the DMK alliance, has been denied permission to speak on the topic, “Sterlite eviction”.

Further, he alleged that pro-Sterlite supporters are being permitted to stage meetings and besiege collectorate to demand reopening of the plant and questioned if the DMK is now standing by Sterlite or with those opposing it.

A senior police officer said they told MDMK functionaries to change the title only to draw a balance between anti-Sterlite and pro-Sterlite protesters. “Pro-Sterlite supporters will be dealt the same way to prevent build-up of tension. No leniency will be shown to them,” he said.