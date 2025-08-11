Minister Nehru flags off 11 new buses from Panjappur IBT

TIRUCHY: Minister for Municipal Administration K N Nehru on Sunday flagged off 11 new buses from Muthamizharignar Kalaignar M Karunanidhi Integrated Bus Terminus in Panjappur, Tiruchy.

The fleet includes seven low-floor luxury buses, three mofussil buses, and one town bus, operated by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) (Kumbakonam) under the Tiruchy region.

Of these, four buses will operate from the terminus to Chathiram Bus Stand, three to Samayapuram, one to Srirangam, and other three to Kodaikanal via Dindigul.

Nehru also flagged off two new mini buses under the expanded mini-bus scheme one from the terminus to Ayyampudhur via Vadukapatti and Kumaramangalam, and another from TVS Tollgate to Sellayi Amman Temple via Government Law College and Thiruvallarachipatti road.

Speaking to media, Nehru said that shops and a new market under construction at the integrated bus terminus would be ready for use within two months.

When asked about the possibility of forming a new division of TNSTC in Tiruchy, he said for sentimental reasons, the region has remained under the Kumbakonam division since the Kalaignar era, and assured that all possible benefits would continue to be provided from Tiruchy itself.