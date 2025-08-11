Parking lot near CMCH goes back to paid system

COIMBATORE: The parking lot in front of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) has been reinstated as a paid parking facility, reversing a previous decision to make it free of charge.

Initially introduced to curb roadside parking, the paid system was relaxed a few months ago following demand from city police, who believed that it could be used by CMCH visitors.

However, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has restored the paid system, citing the need for a financial source for maintenance.

Sources however said that the inability of police to regulate unauthorised roadside parking from Lanka Corner to Classic Tower Junction on Tiruchy Road and poor utilisation of the parking lot have led the corporation to bring back the paid system.

"The parking lot was developed for Rs 56 lakh and can accommodate 403 bikes and 15 four-wheelers. It was opened as a paid parking lot after demand for safe parking. The civic body relaxed the paid system after the police requested it to manage parking concerns from CMCH. We expected the police to take measures to make public use of it and prevent unauthorised parking on Tiruchy Road. However, the police failed to regulate the problem. As we need financial support for maintenance, we made it paid parking again," an official from the corporation said.

When enquired, CCMC Commissioner, M Sivaguru Prabhakaran, said that they have fixed a nominal fee for the parking as the lot requires around `8 lakh per year for maintenance. "It needs financial support for the maintenance of CCTV surveillance, electricity, and security. After it faced a few thefts, we have increased security measures and made it a paid system," he said.

The charges have been fixed from Rs 5 (two hours) to Rs 150 (above a day) for bikes. For four-wheelers, they charge Rs 30 for two hours and charge Rs 15 additionally for every hour.