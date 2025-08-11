Police crack down on illegal cracker units in Sattur after blast kills three workers

VIRUDHUNAGAR: In the aftermath of Saturday’s deadly explosion at Vijayakarisalkulam near Sattur, which claimed three lives and left one woman critically injured, police have intensified checks on illegal firecracker manufacturing units in the region.

On Sunday, teams from Vembakottai, Alankulam, and Elayirampannai police stations, under the Sattur Sub-division, conducted door-to-door inspections in six villages, including Vijayakarisalkulam, Mela Kothainatchiyarapuram, Keelakothainatchiyarapuram, Vetrilaiyoorani, and Meenakshipuram. The drive, led by DSP N Nagarajan, resulted in the registration of six cases, with three people arrested so far. The remaining suspects are absconding.

The explosion occured around 11:30 am on Saturday at a house in Vijayakarisalkulam. The victims were identified as P Muthulakshmi (65), P Sanmugathai (60) and M Jagadeesan (20). Another woman, R Mariammal (55), suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at Sivakasi Government Hospital.

In a separate incident, Vachakkarapatti police booked two individuals for allegedly producing crackers under a tree shed near a licensed unit. Further investigations are underway.