Private firm to coach ST students in cracking JEE, NEET

CHENNAI: Encouraged by the success of a tribal girl from a government school securing admission to IIT-Madras for the first time, the tribal welfare directorate is set to rope in a private firm to coach more students for getting into India’s premier institutions.

The firm will train Class 10, 11 and 12 students in Government Tribal Residential (GTR) schools and Ekalavya Model Residential (EMR) schools for competitive exams such as JEE, NEET, CUET and CLAT. Teachers will also be trained in effective coaching methods.

The target: at least 10 students qualifying for the top 200 NIRF-ranked colleges through JEE, along with fixed qualifying percentages for NEET, CUET and CLAT. Payment to the firm will be performance-based, linked to these results. The three-year project will cost around `2.5 crore, officials said.

Tamil Nadu has 31 government tribal high schools, 28 higher secondary schools and eight EMR higher secondary schools. The initiative will cover 5,500-7,000 students across these institutions. In-person coaching will be provided at 10 hub centres in select schools, with online classes streamed to nearby schools.