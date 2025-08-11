Ramadoss reiterates caste survey demand, warns of protests

MAYILADUTHURAI: PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss on Sunday questioned Chief Minister MK Stalin why caste survey has not been conducted yet in Tamil Nadu and said the PMK would resort to state-wide protests if it is not conducted soon.

Speaking at the Vanniyar Magalir Manadu (Vanniyar women’s conference) in Poompuhar, Ramadoss said “Caste survey should be conducted to implement 10.5% quota for Vanniyars. Roughly 300 communities will get to know how their composition in TN’s population, their current status only if the caste survey is done. Why is the chief minister hesitating? Other states have conducted it,” Ramadoss said, and recalled that former CM M Karunanidhi had implemented 20% quota to MBCs.

Advocating for the Vanniyar reservation, Ramadoss said. “The 10.5% quota should be implemented, else there will be huge protests like road blockades across Tamil Nadu. Don’t force us to do that, the state won’t bear such agitations.”

Further, Ramadoss requested the CM to provide him with 10 senior government officials and said he would advise them about the measures needed to resolve the drug problem in the state. “I won’t ask you (Stalin) to provide me 3 months in power, but provide me with 10 officials.

The social harm could be abolished during your period, and not when we attain power,” he said. While concluding his speech, Ramadoss said he will form a winning alliance in 2026.

PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss and his wife Sowmiya Anbumani did not attend the conference.

SEP worthless: Anbumani

Chennai: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday criticised the State Education Policy unveiled by CM MK Stalin as a ‘worthless policy’ since it failed to declare Tamil as a compulsory language of instruction. Also, the government, instead of framing a revolutionary policy, has formulated one that will drive the students more to private schools, he claimed. ENS