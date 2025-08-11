Residents stage road blockade in Pallipalayam over damaged link road

NAMAKKAL: More than 100 residents of Karuppannanagar in Namakkal district staged a road blockade near Pallipalayam on Sunday, demanding immediate repairs to the severely damaged link road connecting their locality.

Karuppannanagar, home to over 300 families, has been grappling with poor road conditions for the past five years after heavy rains left the stretch uneven and riddled with potholes. Residents said the damaged road has made it nearly impossible for ambulances, school vans, and even smaller vehicles to reach the area, causing daily hardship and delays.

The protest was triggered after two residents sustained fractures to their hands in separate incidents when they fell on the damaged stretch.

Protesters also raised concerns over the irregular clearance of garbage in the area, alleging that waste collected in the locality is often left uncleared, piling up along the roadside. Despite submitting multiple petitions and requests to the authorities over the years, they claimed no action had been taken.

Police personnel arrived at the spot, held talks with the protesters, and assured them that their grievances would be conveyed to the concerned departments for prompt action.