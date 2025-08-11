Retired junior assistant alleges ₹2 lakh loan fraud, death threats from ex-colleague

VELLORE: A retired junior assistant from the Vellore District Court has accused a former colleague of cheating him of ₹2 lakh and issuing death threats when asked to repay the amount.

According to the complaint, G. Ramajayam, a person with disability, lent ₹2 lakh without interest in 2023 to court clerk V. Jayakanthan, who had promised to return the sum after his retirement in 2024. “I trusted him as we had worked together for years. I never thought he would cheat me,” Ramajayam told TNIE.

However, when Ramajayam sought repayment last year, Jayakanthan allegedly issued a cheque that bounced due to insufficient funds. Despite repeated attempts to encash it — twice at Indian Bank and once at Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank — the cheque failed each time.

Ramajayam claimed the situation worsened when he pressed for the money again. He alleged that Jayakanthan, along with hired goons, threatened to kill him, while Jayakanthan’s wife also purportedly warned him against pursuing the matter.

Following the threats, Ramajayam submitted a petition to the Vellore Superintendent of Police on August 6. The complaint has since been transferred to Sathuvachari police station, with both parties directed to appear for an inquiry on Monday.