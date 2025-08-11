Tamil diaspora touring TN make Madurai pit stop, visit Keezhadi

MADURAI: The members of the Tamil diaspora touring the state as part of the Tamil Nadu government’s ‘Verkalai Thedi’ (reaching out to the roots) programme on Sunday visited places like Thirumalai Nayakar Mahal in Madurai and also interacted with the district collector.

Collector KJ Praveen Kumar briefed the visitors, numbering around 100 non-resident Tamil youths, on the historical and culturally important places in the district with a slideshow presentation. He also touched upon local food delicacies and products like the sungudi saree.

Following this, the visitors toured the Thirumalai Nayakar Mahal as well as the Keezhadi onsite museum.

One of the visitors, Mathangi Sachithanatham(29), who works in a pharmaceutical company in Canada, told TNIE that the artefacts unearthed during the Keezhadi excavation made her aware of the origins of Tamils. “It is my first visit to Tamil Nadu. But I would like to visit these places again with my family,” she added.

“I am excited to experience the culture and heritage of Tamil Nadu. The most inspiring thing about Tamil Nadu is the hospitality and the food,” said Jessie(22) who is pursuing BSc in Marine Biology in South Africa.

While tracing his family origins to Thanjavur, Dr Kavinesh Kumar(27), who is a medical officer in Fiji, said the past six generations have, however, called the island country ‘home’. Visiting my native country is a good experience and a great opportunity, Dr Kumar added.

On Monday the visitors are likely to be taken to the Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai before leaving for Kanniyakumari.

The tourism, revenue and police departments have made elaborate arrangements for the visitors, who commenced the tour from Chennai on August 1. Their tour will conclude on August 15.