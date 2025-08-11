TN Spark launched at 96 government schools in Kovai

COIMBATORE: The TN Spark initiative, which was recently launched by the school education department, has been introduced at 96 government higher secondary schools in Coimbatore district.

The aim of this initiative is to teach government school students from classes 6 to 9 how to handle AI tools, the fundamentals of computer science, and online tools using the hi-tech labs.

A top educational officer from the district school education department told TNIE that the first phase of training for computer science teachers and Administrative-cum-Instructors (AIs) staff of 23 government schools was recently completed as part of this initiative. He said the second phase of training will be conducted for teachers and AI staff in the coming weeks.

"In this training, teachers and staff are taught what AI is and how to handle it efficiently. Before that, it is essential for students to know how to use computer fundamentals, which we have provided training for. We also trained them on online tools such as image and math tools, which are important for daily use," he said.

He said that after completing this training, teachers and AI staff will impart these skills to students at the hi-tech labs soon, and a special period will be allocated for this purpose.

Further, he said books will be distributed to the schools soon. K Prema, a computer science teacher in Coimbatore, told TNIE that the training was good and that through this initiative, students will be able to learn programmes in an advanced level.