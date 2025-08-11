Two women swept away in flash flood at Parvathamalai in Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Two women from Chennai, returning after offering darshan at Parvathamalai peak in Thenmahadevamanaglam village, Kalasapakkam taluk, were swept away in a flash flood following heavy rain in Tiruvannamalai district on Sunday.

Collector K Tharpagaraj said the women, in their fifties, are believed to be Indira and Sangathamizhselvi. “The search operation progressed well until evening but has been halted due to darkness. NDRF teams will resume the operation by tomorrow,” he said. According to the Arani RDO, 50 stranded people were rescued by the Fire Department using ropes.