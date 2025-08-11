Usilampatti GH in need of experts to treat trauma cases

MADURAI: The lack of neuro and cardio-thoraic specialists is forcing doctors in Usilampatti government headquarters hospital to send road accident victims and emergency cases to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai, which is around 40 km away.

K Ukirapandi, former president of Pothampatti panchayat in Usilampatti said,”The hospital is good for maternal care and many people are benefitting from it. Deliveries are conducted round the clock. But when it comes to complicated cases related to cardiac or neurology issues, the hospital transfers patients to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai city. Besides, head injuries related to road traffic accidents are also referred to Madurai.”

Mannavan, a villager said,”There are five PHCs in Usilampatti, which refer major cases to this hospital. But when accident cases are brought to the facility, doctors administer first aid and send patients to Government Rajaji Hospital which is 43 kilometres away. The hospital is located close to the Theni-Madurai National Highway, and accident victims are brought here. But there is no proper care for them and they are transferred to GRH within minutes.”