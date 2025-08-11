Workers plug pipeline leak with rags, rubber tubes near Dindigul in TN

DINDIGUL: Residents of Kooturavu Nagar in Seelapadi panchayat near Dindigul city have been irked over the alleged delay in repairing a leak on a main water pipeline, managed by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board. The residents claimed that the TWAD workers, after repeated complaints, have plugged the leak using just rags and pieces of rubber tubes, instead of properly sealing it.

Sources said the residents had recorded a video of water leaking from the pipeline, which has recently gone viral on social media. Ward councillor G Dhanabalan told TNIE that the pipeline leak has not been repaired for the past two weeks.

“The main line supplies water to Natham taluk and some parts of Dindigul city, and yet, officials seem to be less worried about the leak. The pipeline passes over a drainage channel in the locality. It can lead to a water contamination issue,” he said, alleging that the local staff members, despite being aware of the issue, have not taken steps to resolve it.

He added that the temporary measures of using pieces of cloth and rubber tubes have not completely sealed the leak, which has worsened.

A top official from TWAD (Dindigul) said, “The issue did not come to my notice. We will check with the local officials and staff members to resolve it as early as possible.”