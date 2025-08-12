'AIADMK’s 2026 defeat will begin from western belt': CM Stalin

TIRUPPUR: The AIADMK’s defeat in the 2026 Assembly election is going to start from the western region, said Chief Minister M K Stalin in Tiruppur on Monday. He was speaking at a welfare assistance distribution event held on behalf of the district administration in Udumalaipet.
Stalin said, “We see the opposition leader, Edappadi K Palaniswami, calling himself a western region person only when he comes to this area. But I can assure you – more projects have been provided for the development of the western TN under our Dravidian model regime than during the EPS’s regime.
We will keep doing this good work. It’s not going to change. That’s why I say, I don’t understand with what courage EPS started his campaign from this area. But, I am sure the AIADMK’s 2026 election defeat is going to start from here. He has already seen defeat in the 2024 election, the local body polls, and the byelection in this region. It is going to continue in the upcoming Assembly election as well.”
Stalin said EPS thinks that people will believe him if he speaks his lies loudly through the campaign. “But, contrary to his thoughts, our government schemes, including ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ and ‘Nalam Kaakkum Stalin’, have become a big hit among the people.
That is why they approached the court seeking a ban on public welfare schemes. But the court imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on them. This is an insult to the AIADMK. Due to these continuous setbacks, EPS is frustrated to the hilt. And that’s why he criticises me in a disrespectful manner. I am not worried about that. He thinks of himself as if he is in the same league as
MGR and J Jayalalithaa. But he doesn’t realise that his own party cadre criticise him behind his back. None of his conspiracies can get in the way of our government’s achievements.” Stalin said the state will reach unprecedented heights under Dravidian model 2.0.
The CM said, “As for our Dravidian model government, we are meeting the needs of each district. We are implementing good governance for all which will continue forever.”
Stalin gave away welfare assistance worth Rs 295.29 crore to 19,785 beneficiaries. He also inaugurated 61 completed projects worth Rs 949.53 crore and laid the foundation stone for 35 new projects worth Rs 182 crore.
Earlier, the CM met people during a roadshow in Udumalaipet.
Butter unit on the cards at Uthukuli
Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a butter production centre will be set up by the government at a cost of Rs 6.5 crore at Uthukuli in Tiruppur. Among the completed projects opened by the CM included Tiruppur’s first Mini Tidel Park built at a cost of Rs 39.44 crore in TM Poondi