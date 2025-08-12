'AIADMK’s 2026 defeat will begin from western belt': CM Stalin

TIRUPPUR: The AIADMK’s defeat in the 2026 Assembly election is going to start from the western region, said Chief Minister M K Stalin in Tiruppur on Monday. He was speaking at a welfare assistance distribution event held on behalf of the district administration in Udumalaipet.

Stalin said, “We see the opposition leader, Edappadi K Palaniswami, calling himself a western region person only when he comes to this area. But I can assure you – more projects have been provided for the development of the western TN under our Dravidian model regime than during the EPS’s regime.

We will keep doing this good work. It’s not going to change. That’s why I say, I don’t understand with what courage EPS started his campaign from this area. But, I am sure the AIADMK’s 2026 election defeat is going to start from here. He has already seen defeat in the 2024 election, the local body polls, and the byelection in this region. It is going to continue in the upcoming Assembly election as well.”

Stalin said EPS thinks that people will believe him if he speaks his lies loudly through the campaign. “But, contrary to his thoughts, our government schemes, including ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ and ‘Nalam Kaakkum Stalin’, have become a big hit among the people.