CM Stalin inaugurates statues, memorial halls in Pollachi

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the statues of former chief minister K Kamaraj, former minister C Subramaniam, former MLAs VK Palaniswami and Pollachi N Mahalingam in remembrance of their contribution in implementing the Parambikulam Aliyar irrigation project (PAP), at Pollachi in Coimbatore on Monday.

CM Stalin also inaugurated two halls in memory of VK Palaniswami and Pollachi N Mahalingam, and a memorial hall at a cost of Rs 2.83 crore in the Aliyar dam park for those who lost their lives in the accident that occurred during the construction of PAP. He named the office complex of the Chief Engineer of the Water Resources Department in Pollachi as 'C Subramaniam Complex' and inaugurated the statues at the premises during the event.

In the 2021-22 assembly session, Stalin had announced the construction of the memorial hall and bust of VK Palaniswami Gounder, who was key behind the development of PAP.

Two new two-storey halls were constructed to host programmes such as training and seminars for agricultural luminaries. Following completion of work, Stalin inaugurated the two-storey 'VK Palaniswami Hall' and 'Pollachi N Mahalingam Hall', built at a cumulative cost of Rs 4.29 crore. Later, he visited the photo exhibition set up at VK Palaniswami Hall to educate the younger generation and the general public about the importance of water management and PAP.