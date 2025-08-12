CM Stalin wants machine-readable voter roll for all states

CHENNAI: Charging that the BJP has turned the Election Commission of India into a poll rigging machinery, CM MK Stalin on Monday demanded the immediate release of a complete machine-readable voter roll for every state.

The chief minister, in his post on the X handle, said, “What happened in Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura is not an administrative lapse; it is a calculated conspiracy to steal the people’s mandate.”

Stalin said ‘the vote theft evidence’ presented by the leader of the opposition in LS, Rahul Gandhi, exposed the scale of this fraud. Today, as Rahul Gandhi led MPs of the INDIA bloc in a march from Parliament House to the ECI, they were detained.

“We demand the immediate release of a complete machine-readable voter roll for every state, an end to politically driven deletions, and an independent probe into this subversion of our democracy,” Stalin said. Assuring that the DMK stands shoulder to shoulder in this fight, Stalin asserted, “We will not watch in silence while the BJP robs India’s democracy in broad daylight.”

Meanwhile, INDIA bloc MPs from the state participated in the rally towards the ECI by carrying the placards reading ‘Vaakku Thiruttu’(Vote Theft).

DMK MP Tiruchy Siva said, “We are not allowed to discuss it in the Parliament. However, we are being discredited with the allegation that we are disrupting the parliamentary proceedings. That is not true. We are fighting for justice and to uphold our democracy,” he said.

He further said, “ECI is a constitutional body to conduct the free and fair election. If they act like this, where can we go to complain? That’s why we are reaching out to the people,” and questioned why they were not allowed to meet the chief election commissioner.